It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy Latham (née Wharton) passed away, surrounded by “her girls”, on December 14, 2022, in Lady Lake, Florida.

Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Dorothy spent most of her life in New Jersey, but her strong family bonds led her to live for a time in Georgia and Maryland before her most recent move to Florida.

Dorothy was elated to recently welcome the arrival of her first great grandchild, Mackenzie Black, who quickly became the center of her universe. While their time together was short, it was filled with enough love to last an eternity. She will be remembered for expressing her love for family and friends through her thoughtful, handmade crocheted works of art, her home baked Christmas cookies, and her willingness to extend a hand to hold, an ear to listen and a heart to understand them.

She is predeceased by her mother Dorothy Wharton, husband Thomas Latham, first born daughter Kimberly LaSalle, sister Lorraine Coppola, brother-in-law Anthony Coppola, brother Roger Wharton, niece Yvonne Wharton and her beloved canine companion Beauregard. Dorothy leaves behind her loving children; daughters Nanette (Cynthia) LaSalle of Florida, and Danielle LaSalle of New Jersey, granddaughter Courtney (Taylor) Black of Maryland and the light of her life, her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Black of Maryland, along with her sister-in-law and friend, Maureen Wharton of New Jersey, beloved nieces, nephew, their spouses, and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a private cremation, and a celebration of life will be held. Details will be confirmed soon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army.