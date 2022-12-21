56.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Larry Byron Fort, 73, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. He was born Dec. 17, 1949 in Wildwood, FL to George and Barbara (nee Merritt) Fort.

He loved being outdoors, playing and coaching baseball and fishing with his grandsons.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lea Fort; daughter, Jennifer Manly; son, Eric Fort; grandchildren: Ethan Fort, Greyson Fort, and Will Manly; brother, Craig Fort; and sister, Vicki Vernon.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Byron’s name may be made to American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/

Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Banks/Page-Theus 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

