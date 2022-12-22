59.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Terry Shultz Snyder

By Staff Report

Terry Shultz Snyder, 76, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born December 13, 1946, in Danville, PA to Harry and Hilda (nee Shultz) Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harry Snyder.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 yrs. Carol Ann (nee Nyhus) Snyder; daughters: Paula (Jeffrey) Roberts and Robin (Russell) Lis; grandchildren: Tonja Thomas and William Thomas; great-grandchild, Natalie.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/
or
MFPSA – Military, Fire, Police Support Association
312 S. 2nd Street, Leesburg, FL 34748
PH: 352-616-1911

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, Fl 34785.

