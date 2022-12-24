35.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...

Trash pickup will remain on schedule throughout holidays in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the holidays:

Community Development Districts 1-11 

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11) 

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including  CDD 11), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Lady Lake portion of The Villages 

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to a previous letter about buying in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous letter writer who voiced complaints about The Villages.

We need to take a hard look at the use and abuse of The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to look at the use and abuse of The Villages.

An idea for enhancing enjoyment at the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident offers an idea for enhancing enjoyment at the town squares.

Know what you are buying into when you purchase a home in The Villages

A Villager warns that anyone buying a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown should know what they are buying into. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages doesn’t care about violations of covenants

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about the violation of covenants in The Villages. Does anyone care?

Photos