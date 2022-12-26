Gov. DeSantis awards $750,000 to Lady Lake for sidewalks

Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $750,000 to the Town of Lady Lake for sidewalks.

The town was included in an announcement last week in which the governor awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.

“Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for generations to come,” DeSantis said. “I am proud to make these awards to 48 communities throughout the state to help them build economic resiliency and strengthen their communities.”

Lady Lake will use the money to pave approximately 1,900 linear feet of sidewalks.