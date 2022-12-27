59.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Pair arrested at Target after allegedly loading stolen merchandise into baby carriage

By Staff Report
Gary Arthur Williams
Gary Arthur Williams Jr.
Amber Howe
Amber Howe

Two people were arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza after allegedly loading stolen merchandise into a baby carriage.

Amber Pauline Howe, 31, and Gary Arthur Williams Jr., 36, both of Ocklawaha, were in the store on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, when they were captured on surveillance taking items, placing them in a baby carriage and covering them with a blanket, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They took $186.14 worth of merchandise.

Store personnel recognized the couple from a Dec. 21 incident in which they took $272.91 worth of items from the store. They were not apprehended in that incident.

Williams told police that he had been arrested for shoplifting in 2012 in Massachusetts and that he and Howe had been arrested a few months ago on shoplifting charges in Marion County. He said they had been given a pre-trial intervention deal in which they “were given community service and had to attend some classes.”

During the Christmas Eve arrest, Williams was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was arrested on charges of theft and possession of cannabis. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

She was arrested on a charge of retail theft. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

