Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

By Staff Report
Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash.

Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.

The SUV driver said he had been rear ended by Monterroso in the area of State Road 44 near the Interstate 75 northbound off ramp, according to an arrest report. The SUV driver pulled over to exchange information, but the pickup kept driving.

A witness in another vehicle joined the SUV in following Monterroso to the storage facility. Deputies responded after a 911 call was placed to dispatch.

Monterroso handed deputies his Guatemalan passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. A records check revealed he has been arrested twice in Orange County for driving without a license. He also has unpaid traffic fines in Orange County.

In addition to the criminal charges, Monterroso was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

