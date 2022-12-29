74.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Lady Lake police officer tracks down suspected Target shoplifter

By Staff Report
Howie Crosby Wllliams
Howie Crosby Williams

A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse.

Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.

A loss prevention manager from Target provided the officer with surveillance from the incident. The officer was familiar with Williams from previous encounters and identified him in the surveillance images. The officer went looking for Williams in his Shiloh Avenue neighborhood and spotted him in a vehicle, initiating a a traffic stop.

Williams struggled with the officer and would not cooperate. Williams was found to be in possession of xanax pills for which he did not have a prescription. The computer keyboard and mouse were found in Williams’ vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of theft, possession of an anti-shoplifting control device, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

Photos