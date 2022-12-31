Barbara Border, age 92, of Dover, passed away December 25, 2022 in Harbor Chase Assisted Living in The Villages, Florida.

She was born March 5, 1930 in Canton, OH to the late Frank and Lena (Bowman) Knipp. She will be remembered for her love of gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Border, four sisters Eileen, Gladys, Elizabeth, and Frances and one grandson Nicholas Winters. Barbara is survived by one daughter and one son, Cathy (Tom) Winters formerly of Dover, and currently The Villages, Florida, and Gary (Lana) Border of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Fisher.

There will be no public services per her request.