Philip Jacob Nesbitt (Hatcher), 62 of Lady Lake, FL died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Born Philip Jacob Hatcher January 10, 1960 in Philadelphia, PA. Philip was the son of Harry Hatcher and Eleanor Tubic Hatcher. Philip was raised and worked in New Jersey where he worked at Rimtec Manufacturing Corporation 15 years.

Philip was preceded in death by his brother Harry Hatcher Jr, and his mother Eleanor Tubic Nesbitt.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bradfield, his father Harry Hatcher Sr, his son Philip S. Nesbitt, his bonus daughter Kimberly Wilson, his bonus son Andrew Jetton, two brothers Bill and Eric two sisters Theresa and Kathy. Philip was grandfather to 8 grandchildren.