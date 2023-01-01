Area students encouraged to apply for Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships

Pearl Kosa, scholarship chairperson, announced that the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship information has been sent to the music departments and guidance staff of all high schools in the Marion, Lake and Sumter counties.

Music auditions will take place on April 1. The auditions will be live, at the Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Applicants, must be graduating seniors with a GPA of 3.0, or more, provide letters of recommendation, and plan to major or minor in music in college in the next academic year.

Since its inception, the Opera Club of The Villages has awarded more than $600,000 to more than 90 local students who aspire to pursue a career in Music.

The financial awards are: 1st prize – up to $12,000, 2nd prize, up to $10,000, third prize, up to $8,000, and 4th prize, up to $6,000.Funds are for tuition, lab fees, or books/ sheet music for the next academic year. Four study grants are also awarded- $1,000 each.

Applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 1.

Applications are available through school music teachers, guidance counselors, or from the Opera Club of the Villages website: www.operaclubofthevillages.com

Submit Applications to:

Ms. Pearl Kosa, Scholarship Chair

Opera Club of the Villages

P.O. Box 1128

The Villages, FL 32158