Sunday, January 1, 2023
CDD 5 seeking resident to serve as alternate on Architectural Review Committee

By Staff Report

Community Development District 5 is seeking an alternate member to serve on the Architectural Review Committee.

The applicant must be a full-time resident of CDD 5 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas:  architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The committee meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 a.m. until 11a.m.).  

The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an Architectural Review Committee meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter. If you’re interested in becoming an alternate member of the Architectural Review Committee for District 5, click on Architectural Review Committee Alternate Member – District 5  for a copy of the application. Complete the application and return it to the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages.

