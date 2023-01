The Villages fire chief will be honored this week at a retirement celebration.

Edmund Cain, who has served eight years as chief of The Villages Public Safety Department, will be saluted in an event set from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Cain is stepping down Jan. 23 after two decades with The Villages Public Safety Department.

He started his career in public safety in 1976 when he was still in high school. He is turning 65 this month.