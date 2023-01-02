Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages

A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages.

Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages.

The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its short tail and the fringes of fur that outline the sides of its head. It weighs between 13 and 30 pounds and has a tail with white on its underside and black markings on its top side.

Bobcats are mainly nocturnal hunters who may also prey during the daylight hours. During the summer the Florida bobcats will eat mostly local fauna including squirrels, opossums, rabbits and raccoons. During the winter months, they hunt birds that pass through Florida to escape the cold up north.