Monday, January 2, 2023
Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages

By Staff Report

A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages.

The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square.

Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages.

The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its short tail and the fringes of fur that outline the sides of its head. It weighs between 13 and 30 pounds and has a tail with white on its underside and black markings on its top side.

Bobcats are mainly nocturnal hunters who may also prey during the daylight hours. During the summer the Florida bobcats will eat mostly local fauna including squirrels, opossums, rabbits and raccoons. During the winter months, they hunt birds that pass through Florida to escape the cold up north.

