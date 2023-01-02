Daniel “Dan” Reid Dilday, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 28, 2022 after a brief and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 20, 1944, to Iva Mae Nixon Dilday and Edgar Ray Dilday.

Dan was a graduate of Great Bridge High School, Class of 1962. Soon after, he proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years. Dan held many positions at a handful of companies during his long sales career. He retired from IHS (Information Handling Services) while residing in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in 2003. He was a wonderful person and a man of his word; he always took time for family and friends. Dan offered timeless advice through his entertaining stories. Participating in a game of water volleyball always brought a smile to his face. Dan enjoyed spending his final years of retirement in his beloved community of The Villages, Florida.

Left to mourn Dan’s passing are his high school sweetheart and wife of almost of 60 years, Dolores “Dee” Eveline Dilday; their three children, Daniel Reid Dilday, Jr (Wife Liz) of Plainfield Illinois, Debra Paige Monk (Husband Shawn) of Dayton Ohio, and David Michael Dilday (Wife Cindy) of Reidsville North Carolina. In addition, he was “Big Daddy” to grandchildren Maddie, Sarah, Charlene, Sawyer, Haylee, Emily, Chris, and great-grandchild Cyrus. Dan dearly loved his family, and always had a way of making each individual feel special.

Dan will be dearly missed by brother, Larry W. Dilday and close friends. In addition to his parents, Dan was proceeded in death by brothers, Joseph R. Dilday, Kenneth H. Dilday, and sister Brenda Mae D. O’Dey.

Dan, your life was a blessing, and your memory is a treasure that will live on. You were loved beyond words and will be deeply missed.