Irene H. Zahn passed away 30 December, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida. Irene was the daughter of Charles E. Huntley and Belva I. Amidon. She graduated from Jordan Central School in Jordan, New York in 1952 and Cayuga County Community College in 1980. She worked for Carrier Corp in Syracuse, NY until she married in 1955, to Stewart S. Zahn until his death in 2018. Irene also worked for Marcellus Central Schools and Hutchings in Syracuse, NY for several years. Stewart and Irene lived in Schweinfurt, Germany for 2 years when Stewart served in the US ARMY, coming home to South Onondaga and then moved to Marcellus, NY where they lived until they retired to Florida.

Irene is survived by three daughters, Charlene (Mark) Spears of Punta Gorda, FL, Lauren (Duncan) McCurrach of Jupiter Inlet, FL, Jodell (James) McVey of Skaneateles, NY. Eight grandchildren, Cassandra, Rachel, Dylan, Emily, Elizabeth, Lindsey, Jenna, and Ryan; and 3 great-grandchildren, Connor, Annabelle and Marlita; one sister in law, Eleanor Van Nederynen of Ithaca and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Bob and Sondra Amidon Smolen for their thoughtful care and help through the years. Irene was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother, Charles, sister, Kathryn.

Services will be private and there will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Navarino, NY.