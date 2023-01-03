Juanita G. Johnson, 97, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Raymond N. Johnson, Sr., died on Friday, December 23, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

She is survived by her six children, Raymond N. Johnson, Jr., Brenda G. Lumm, Delores M. Haddad, Wayne Alan Johnson, Richard T. Johnson, and Ginger M. Tracey, seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Juanita enjoyed her life with her friends in Danbury, residing in Lake Kenosia Park, and wintering in Florida with her daughter, Ginger, and son-in-law Bill, for the past twenty-nine years.

Her favorite pastimes included cruising, bingo, and the casinos in Vegas.

Graveside funeral services and interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury will be announced.