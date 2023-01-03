80.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Mercedes driver who failed to pay child support arrested at Brownwood

By Staff Report
Kevin Stanley Zack
Kevin Stanley Zack

The driver of a Mercedes who failed to pay child support was arrested at Brownwood.

Kevin Stanley Zack, 49, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of the black Mercedes on Monday when he was pulled over for an expired license plate on State Road 44 at Brownwood Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered the expired license plate displayed on the Mercedes had been issued to a white GMC. Zack claimed he had recently purchased the Mercedes and put his old plate on it. A check of the Royal Oak, Mich. native’s driver’s license revealed it had been suspended in July for failure to pay child support. The deputy also found that Zack has had previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

