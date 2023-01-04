A bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot.

Nicholas Fifer, 33, who is homeless, was riding the bicycle at about 10 p.m. Monday when he cut through the parking lot of the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer approached Fifer who was found to be in possession of .45 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.