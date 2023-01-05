William Ray

William (Bill) Ray, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the age of 82. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Roy and Winnie Ray. He graduated from Georgia Tech University with a Master’s degree in Industrial Management. Bill’s compassion for law enforcement took him to a career with the United States Department of Treasury retiring in 1992.

After retiring from the government, Bills passions took him to country and western dancing, not only for couples but also line dancing. He taught both for many years and he also competed in couples dancing. Bill was the organizer and director of the Desert Sands Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada from 1994 through 2000.

Bill and his wife Violet moved to The Villages in 2008 where Bill was an essential part of Aloha ‘O Ka Hula Dance Troupe and the Shaka Crew Dance Company as their emcee and storyteller. Bill’s hobbies included reading, hiking, traveling, competitive shooting and of course, dancing.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Roy and his mother, Winnie. He is survived by his wife, Violet, his son, William Jr., granddaughter Dagny, brother Kenneth, stepchildren Ryan Morgan, Heather Morgan, Dawn Aryazand, Jason Hyams, and niece, Karin.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, 2:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.