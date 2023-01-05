68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...

William Ray

By Staff Report
William Ray
William Ray

William (Bill) Ray, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the age of 82. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Roy and Winnie Ray. He graduated from Georgia Tech University with a Master’s degree in Industrial Management. Bill’s compassion for law enforcement took him to a career with the United States Department of Treasury retiring in 1992.

After retiring from the government, Bills passions took him to country and western dancing, not only for couples but also line dancing. He taught both for many years and he also competed in couples dancing. Bill was the organizer and director of the Desert Sands Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada from 1994 through 2000.

Bill and his wife Violet moved to The Villages in 2008 where Bill was an essential part of Aloha ‘O Ka Hula Dance Troupe and the Shaka Crew Dance Company as their emcee and storyteller. Bill’s hobbies included reading, hiking, traveling, competitive shooting and of course, dancing.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Roy and his mother, Winnie. He is survived by his wife, Violet, his son, William Jr., granddaughter Dagny, brother Kenneth, stepchildren Ryan Morgan, Heather Morgan, Dawn Aryazand, Jason Hyams, and niece, Karin.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, 2:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Stonecrester who didn’t buy in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a Stonecrester’s Letter to the Editor about not buying a home in The Villages.

Electric bicycles and entitlement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his assessment of e-bikes and exploding popularity in The Villages.

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident warns readers not to believe the “propaganda” about the outgoing Pennsylvania governor.

Visitors and vacationers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident responds to a previous letter writer who made the point that visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun.

Why do so many Villages residents hate to see their neighbors’ grandkids?

A resident of Maine cannot understand why some Villagers scowl when they see grandchildren visiting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos