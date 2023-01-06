49.2 F
Friday, January 6, 2023
By Staff Report
Cecil R. Smith, 84, passed to be with his Lord after a long illness on January 2, 2023. He was born in Beulaville, North Carolina. He lived many years in Wilmington, North Carolina. before moving to the Villages in 2004.

He enjoyed golfing for many years. In high school he was a left handed pitcher and mostly he loved fast cars and drag racing (a need for speed).

He was preceded in death by his parents Ida May and Frank Smith. He leaves behind his loving partner of 18 years, Gerda A. Smith, his brother Kenneth, and sister-in-law June Smith of Beulaville, North Carolina. A son, Kirk Smith of Wilmington, North Carolina and daughter Kelleigh of North Carolina. Also, he leaves behind three grandchildren and two great grandchildren all of North Carolina.

