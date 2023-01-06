Donna L. Kennedy, 75, of The Villages, passed away December 21, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on October 25, 1947 in New Britain, CT; the daughter of Raymond and Joan Urso (Squires). Donna was a registered nurse who spent her working career doing what she loved and loving what she did.

Following her retirement Donna moved to The Villages, FL in 2007 where she enjoyed cooking, gardening and nurturing butterflies. She is survived by her husband, Mike Kennedy, sons, Michael Kennedy of Philadelphia, PA and Mark Kennedy of Panama City Beach, FL, brothers, Bruce Urso ( Pamela ) of Unionville, CT and Ray Urso ( Sharon ) of Westerly, RI. She was preceded in death by brothers Scott Urso of New Bern, NC and Steve Urso of Shelton, WA.