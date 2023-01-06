65.8 F
The Villages
Friday, January 6, 2023
Venezuelan native with heavily tinted windows arrested in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Jose Alberto LIzacano Diaz
Jose Alberto Lizacano-Diaz

A Venezuelan native driving a vehicle  with heavily tinted windows was arrested in Lady Lake.

Jose Alberto Lizcano-Diaz, 34, of Hollywood, was driving a blue 2006 Acura four-door with South Carolina plates at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on County Road 466 for the suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lizcano-Diaz indicated he is from Venezuela and has been in the United States for about a year, but has not obtained a driver’s license. He could not produce the vehicle’s registration or proof of insurance.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

