Harley Welsh, 84, of The Villages, Florida and Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023. He also lived in Fennimore, Wisconsin and Madison, Wisconsin.

He is survived by wife Nancy Pagel; dog Button; daughter Toni Klein; grandsons Brandon (Brittany) Klein, Ryan (Taylor) Klein; great granddaughter Hazel; brother John Welsh; sister Joan (Charlie) O’Rourke; nieces, nephews and a host of friends and fishing and golfing buddies.

In addition to his family Harley loved fishing, golfing, and enjoying a few beers with friends. Harley’s was a life well lived and he will missed.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no formal service, but friends please have a toast and share fond memories. In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, a donation to any animal charity would be an honor to Harley’s love of dogs.