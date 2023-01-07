67.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 7, 2023
type here...

Summerfield sex offender jailed after he ‘forgot’ to register

By Staff Report
Patrick Lee Piccione
Patrick Lee Piccione

A Summerfield sex offender was jailed after he “forgot” to register with law enforcement as required by law.

Patrick Lee Piccione, 53, who lives at 13940 SE 66th Court, was contacted Thursday by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy because he had failed to register. Piccione went to the sheriff’s office later that day to complete a “late” registration. He also indicated that he had altered his vehicle ownership, something he was supposed to report within 48 hours of doing so, according to an arrest report.

Piccione, who was convicted in 2006 in Marion County on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, said he “forgot” about his mandatory registration requirements.

He was arrested on the registration violation and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Overblown egos are the problem in the U.S. House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that “renegades” like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz are the real problem in the U.S. House of Representatives.

I hated e-bikes – until I got one!

A Village of Dunedin confesses that he was an e-bike hater - until he got one! He explains the benefits of his e-bike in a Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about Commissioner Paul Hannan and the Edwards Road issue.

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proud Boys at The Square

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports seeing strange activity at a town square and fears it was the activity of the Proud Boys.

Photos