Summerfield sex offender jailed after he ‘forgot’ to register

A Summerfield sex offender was jailed after he “forgot” to register with law enforcement as required by law.

Patrick Lee Piccione, 53, who lives at 13940 SE 66th Court, was contacted Thursday by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy because he had failed to register. Piccione went to the sheriff’s office later that day to complete a “late” registration. He also indicated that he had altered his vehicle ownership, something he was supposed to report within 48 hours of doing so, according to an arrest report.

Piccione, who was convicted in 2006 in Marion County on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, said he “forgot” about his mandatory registration requirements.

He was arrested on the registration violation and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.