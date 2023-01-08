47.4 F
By Staff Report
Dennis P. Jean, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1st at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL.

Dennis was born on September 13, 1947 to Frederick and Erna (Christiansen) Jean in Kansas City, MO. He spent his working years in various sales positions, a job in which he excelled. He retired from Baron BMW after more than twenty years. Dennis had lots of friends and was known for his great wit and sense of humor. He was happiest when on the golf course with family and friends. He was also an animal lover and doted on his kitty, Raven, until she passed. We are sure he is relaxing with her now.

Dennis is survived by his best friend and partner in life, Penny Sinisi. He is also survived by daughters Michelle Boren (David) and Lisa Jean Nall (Brad) and five grandchildren Kevin, Rebecca, Abigale, Stian and Annika. He is survived by brothers Richard Jean (Connie) and Fred Jean (Linda) as well as two nieces and two nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends this spring.

