Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral

A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral.

Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail.

Hendrix had been living with a woman on Winners Circle in Lady Lake who had to travel in March to a funeral in Kansas City, Mo. Arrangements had been made for Hendrix to move out of the woman’s home while she was away and a neighbor had been entrusted with a key, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. Hendrix was to move out his rental furniture which belonged to Aaron’s Rent-to-Own.

While he was moving out the furniture, Hendrix unlocked a bedroom window. He later returned to the home and entered through the unlocked window. He stole a number of items including a camera, Apple TV accessory, Insignia TV, Roku TV and Michael Kors purse. The items had a total value of $4,579. They were pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg, where the transactions were captured on surveillance.

He remained behind bars this weekend at the Lake County Jail where bond has been set at $10,000.