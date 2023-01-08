74.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 8, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral

By Staff Report
Michael James Hendrix
Michael James Hendrix

A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral.

Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary.  He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail.

Hendrix had been living with a woman on Winners Circle in Lady Lake who had to travel in March to a funeral in Kansas City, Mo. Arrangements had been made for Hendrix to move out of the woman’s home while she was away and a neighbor had been entrusted with a key, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. Hendrix was to move out his rental furniture which belonged to Aaron’s Rent-to-Own.

While he was moving out the furniture, Hendrix unlocked a bedroom window. He later returned to the home and entered through the unlocked window. He stole a number of items including a camera, Apple TV accessory, Insignia TV, Roku TV and Michael Kors purse. The items had a total value of $4,579. They were pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg, where the transactions were captured on surveillance.

He remained behind bars this weekend at the Lake County Jail where bond has been set at $10,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Connecticut golfer feeling priced out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, an annual visitor from Connecticut explains why he is feeling priced out of The Villages.

E-bikes are helping some Villagers stay active

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why e-bikes are a good way for many Villagers to get active.

Overblown egos are the problem in the U.S. House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that “renegades” like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz are the real problem in the U.S. House of Representatives.

I hated e-bikes – until I got one!

A Village of Dunedin confesses that he was an e-bike hater - until he got one! He explains the benefits of his e-bike in a Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about Commissioner Paul Hannan and the Edwards Road issue.

Photos