Dr. Burton Rosenthal

Dr. Burton Irwin (Burt) Rosenthal passed away on December 26, 2022, at age 93, in The Villages, Florida.

He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Edith. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Power Rosenthal, his children Courtney Rosenthal and Margot Rivelis, grandchildren Melissa Rivelis-Clarke and Sam Rivelis, sister Rosalyn Feinberg, and sister-in-law Jacqueline Curley.

Burt’s spirit will be missed by many who knew him. He was a man of many talents. In addition to his work as an optometrist, Burt enjoyed playing the piano and could instantly light up a room with music and song. He loved to sing and dance with his loving wife, JoAnn, right into his 90’s. And golf, a hole in one? Yes! Burt was blessed with caring friends whom JoAnn and his extended family would like to thank for their help in these last years.

Private graveside services will be held in the spring, 2023.