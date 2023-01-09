Edward Joseph Benedict, 92, of Hilton Head, SC, was reunited with his beloved wife, Ethel, after Jesus called him to his eternal heavenly home on December 26, 2022.

Dr. Benedict was born in Akron, Ohio, to Rev. Joseph and Margaret Benedict. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio, then completed his doctorate degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland in 1953. He practiced podiatry in Kent, Ohio, for over 40 years. He was married to the love of his life, Ethel, for over 70 years and lived the last 20 years together in Florida. He had recently moved to Hilton Head, SC, after her passing.

Ed loved to experience new things, which he eagerly shared with his family and friends. Whether it was ski/sail boating, flying his Cessna airplane, learning to scuba dive, assisting on ambulance calls, or traveling the country with Ethel in their motorhome, he loved the joy of learning new things. This even extended to rescuing an orphaned raccoon years ago for the educational experience of caring for a wild animal. He was also a very patient teacher as he passed on his substantial practical knowledge to his children from both personal and professional experience.

He also loved to travel. An exciting trip to Egypt with his daughter, a memorable trip to China with Ethel, white water rafting down the Colorado River, and adventurous trips to Tanzania and Tahiti were just some of the places he visited, in addition to regular family vacations to the beach.

Edward was very generous with his time, treasure, and talents to his family, his church, and to organizations and causes he felt were important. He was a member of the Kent Lions Club, the Kent Civil Service Commission, a lifetime member of the Ohio Podiatric Medical Association where he was active in the Mideastern Academy of the OPMA, helped establish the Dr. Edward and Ethel Benedict Podiatry Medical Skills Lab at the podiatry college, and volunteered for many years as a funeral escort and security patrol officer for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, also supporting the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and other programs for at-risk youth. He was an elder, chairman of the board, and committed member of his beloved church in Florida, The Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, where he and Ethel were supported and cared for by their beloved pastor and many dear friends.

Ed loved and trusted in Jesus at a young age through the witness and example of his parents, who pastored an Hungarian congregation in Akron, Ohio, for many years. He also deeply loved his family, and left a legacy of generosity, faithfulness, dedication, and love for his family to remember and as an example for them to follow.

Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethel Benedict; parents Rev. Joseph and Margaret Benedict; aunt Helen Holvey; and grandson David Benedict. He is survived by his children, James (Judy) Benedict (Rockwall, TX); Fred (Debbie) Benedict (Hilton Head, SC); Judy (John) Wilkinson (Tallmadge, OH), grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) Benedict; Christine (Nick) Laramee; Steven (Sara) Benedict; Brian (Antoinette) Wilkinson; Bradley Wilkinson; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Florida.