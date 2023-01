President Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway will be coming to The Villages.

Conway was at Trump’s side from the early days of his 2016 campaign.

She will be speaking to The Villages MAGA Club on Jan. 17 at Rohan Recreation Center. She will be signing copies of her book, “Here’s the Deal.” Admission to the event is $45, which includes a copy of her book. Doors that day will open at 4:45 p.m.

For tickets, visit villagesmagaclub.org