Anthony Lewis Mariniello, born in Hackensack, NJ and of the Villages, passed away peacefully on January 6.

A native of New Jersey and avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame fan, Anthony is most known for the love of his wife, Sandy, for the past 58 years. They have one son Anthony, his wife Debra, and two grandchildren Anthony and Sammie of Rowley, MA.

Anthony was surrounded by family with five sisters and a brother, their spouses, and all their beautiful children and grandchildren. He treasured their love of playing cards, especially Pinochle. His life was also made richer by the close ties with the extended family, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Making friends and creating lifelong friendships, he created magic in the lives of all the people he touched. A kind word, gesture, or a good joke were just some of the ways he created relationships cherished by those around him.

As a career, Anthony was a pressman for the Bergen Evening Record in Northern New Jersey. The highlight of his career was being an instrumental part of the team that printed from one of the first full color newspaper presses in the United States.

Loving people was Anthony’s gift. Everyone he came in contact with would experience his contagious personality. He would share his stories and advice to everyone and was dearly loved back.

The family requests donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, c/o St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

Visiting hours are 2-4 pm, Wednesday, January 11 at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. A funeral mass will be held at 8:30 am January 12 at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Entombment will be Friday at 1 pm, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, Florida.