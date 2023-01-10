61.3 F
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Mary Ann Schaefer

By Staff Report

Mary Ann Schaefer, age 84 of The Villages passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in The Villages Florida.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Al and Rose Schaefer. Mary Ann graduated from Good Counsel High School in 1956 and Mundelein College, Chicago, IL in 1960 with her Masters Degree. Ms. Schaefer was retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 37 years of service as the Director of IT in Chicago, IL. Ms. Schaefer was an avid golfer, good bowler, loved swimming and playing cards. She enjoyed Cruising, going to her time shares golfing and going to Disney, but her favorite thing was going out to eat every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Al and Rose Schaefer and brother: Harold Schaefer.

Surviving is her Godson: Michael Hlavin, Chicago, IL; Good Friends: Darlene Nelson, Chicago, IL.; Elaine Mielke, The Villages, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 8:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. In lieu of flowers friends can donate to Corner Stone Hospice or their favorite charities.

