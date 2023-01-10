Timothy Hoover, 72, of the Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2023.

Born April 4, 1950 in Mount Holly, NJ, Tim was a long-time Maple Shade resident and graduated from Merchantville High School in 1968. Tim went on to attend Glassboro State College where he earned degrees in education and counseling (MA), and played college baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Elaine Barndt, and they resided in Mount Laurel, NJ where they raised their family.

Tim spent his career in the Pennsauken School District. He worked as a guidance counselor, history teacher, and coached field & track. After retiring, he was a true snowbird who enjoyed many outdoor activities in both Florida and his beloved Machiasport, Maine. A faithful Eagles fan, he was always cheering on the Birds when he was not watching World War II documentaries. Throughout his life, he was incredibly active and industrious. In his free time, Tim enjoyed spending time with family, playing with his grandchildren, hiking, traveling, jogging, kayaking, fishing, playing water volleyball, refurbishing old things, and walking the beach. A true patriot, he valued and appreciated the sacrifices of service men and women, but the most important thing to him was sharing his unwavering faith in the Lord.

Tim is survived by his wife Doris (Barndt) Hoover; his daughters Emily (Morgan), Laura (Bruno) and Christine (Acquaah); their spouses and six grandchildren; as well as his sister, Barbara McGonigle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 14th at Fellowship Community Church (1520 Hainesport Rd. Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054). Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 PM. Family and close friends are invited to a reception following the service in the church fellowship hall. Please feel free to dress casually to reflect Tim’s style. A Livestream link will be provided *if available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. We have setup a special donation page that can be found here: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/In-Loving-Memory-of-Timothy-Hoover.