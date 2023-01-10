Villager arrested at City Fire after alleged attack on deputy

A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.

Perrien was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and after he was medically cleared, the deputy was transporting him in the back of a squad car to the Sumter County Detention when Perrien began kicking the rear passenger side door. The deputy pulled over in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The deputy opened the door and told Perrien to stop kicking it. Perrrien responded by kicking the deputy in the chest. He inflicted $500 worth of damage on the door.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $16,000 bond.