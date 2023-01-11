Charles E. Sutcliffe, 96, of Carlisle, PA and The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, Carlisle.

He was born on March 23, 1926, in Lowell, MA and was a son of the late Jessie (McKinnon) Sutcliffe and was married to the late Joanne (Kronen) Sutcliffe who passed away in 2012. He was a 1944 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and entered the US Army during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Charles graduated from the Butler Business School in CT. He retired in 1996 after many years of service as an auditor for the State of CT. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL, and a life member of the American Legion.

Charles is survived by one son Gary C. (Pam) Sutcliffe of Carlisle and several nieces. He was preceded in death by one son Dr. Brian Sutcliffe, MD and two brothers each having the name James and two sisters, Kay Rome and Jessie Bennett.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Charles at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle at a later date. Interment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, North Middleton Twp., Carlisle.