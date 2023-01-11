Elaine Kropac

Elaine (Andersen) Kropac passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold. She was 78 years old.

Mrs. Kropac was born in Hoboken and was raised in Clifton. She briefly lived in Old Bridge before moving to Manalapan in 1972 where she raised her family. In 1997, she moved to Monroe Twp. and also spent winter months in The Villages, FL. Most recently she returned to Manalapan to be near family. She was a homemaker and always enjoyed cooking especially for her family. Homemade holiday meals were her specialty. Elaine loved spending time with family in Wildwood Crest. She collected dolls and other collectibles, and her favorite hobbies included crochet, golf, and spending time with her beloved dogs.

She was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Viola Andersen and one brother, Richard Andersen.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles T. Kropac, Sr. of Manalapan, four children, Christine Kropac and her husband Jim Whitehead of Belmar, Charles T. Kropac, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Media, PA, Kenneth Kropac and his wife Virginia of Lake Como, and Steven Kropac and his wife Meryll of Livingston, 12 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many other extended family members.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555. A funeral service will begin at the conclusion of the visiting hours at 4:00pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be 11:30am on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan.

For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to either Mary’s Place by the Sea,

www.marysplacebythesea.org, Springpoint at Manalapan, www.springpointsl.org/foundation/donate, or to Powers Promise, www.powerspromise.org.