Janet Gertrude Steinholtz, born February 26, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2023, at the home of family.

Jan was born and raised in Queens, New York. As a young woman and avid sports fan, she worked as a stenographer for the owner of the New York Giants football team, and she was thrilled to meet several well-known players. She also worked as a switchboard operator. Jan then married Robert Traver Steinholtz, a neighbor, June 7, 1959. Jan and Bob moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they raised three children. They later moved in 1978 to Carlsbad, New Mexico, for Bob’s new job with the National Park Service. Jan and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado, in the mid-1980s. Jan was a school bus driver in all three mentioned states.

After Bob’s death in 2008, Jan followed her dream of living in Florida, and moved to The Villages in 2011. Always athletic, Jan enjoyed playing golf and pursued new interests, including pickleball, line dancing, billiards, shuffleboard, and croquet, and made several friends in her new home.

Jan is survived by brother Henry; her children Patti, Linda (her friend Tammy), and John (his wife Kris) and their children Hannah and Cameron, several nieces, and nephews, and all those who called her “Grandma Jan” and “Mom”.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 13, at 1:00 pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. There will be a celebration of life for Jan following the service from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 2179 Bernard Lane, The Villages. Charitable donations in Jan’s memory can be made to First Tee, a youth development organization, of Tampa Bay or World Wildlife Fund, which “helps people and nature thrive.”