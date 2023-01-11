Wildwood man jailed after alleged attack on ambulance crew member

A Wildwood man was jailed after an alleged attack on an ambulance crew member.

Wilman Edward Blanchard, 53, who is living at the Wildwood RV Village Campground, is facing a charge of simple assault in the alleged attack on Sumter County EMS personnel Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The ambulance crew was attempting to put Blanchard on a stretcher when he tried to kick one of the EMS personnel.

A second ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported Blanchard to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. He continued to be “combative” and left the ER on foot.

The original ambulance crew was dispatched to another call where Blanchard was found and was once again threatening to the ambulance staff. He again tried to kick EMS personnel.

Blanchard was walking on State Road 44 near Brownwood Boulevard when he was found by a police officer.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.