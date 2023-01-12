Billy Franklin Sword, 63, of Lady Lake FL, began his journey to Heaven on January 9, 2023. Billy was born on August 24, 1959, in Russell County, VA to his loving parents John and Beulah Mae (Fields) Sword. Although he was born in Virginia, Bill spent most of his life in Florida and was a proud Floridian.

Billy was of the Christian faith, he was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and a member of the Veterans Administration. Billy enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and boating , utilizing his Captain’s license (which he was very proud of) with his brother, Robert. He worked for many years in construction as an electrician.

Billy spent 25 amazing years with the love of his life, Penny. Their love story began in 1997, when they met, and they were married on May 27, 2002. Billy named himself “the luckiest man in Florida” when he married his soulmate, Penny. His love for her is undying and unmeasurable. He was even a guardian to Penny’s mother, Edna May. Billy looked after Edna May in the casino, as they were both regulars there, and Edna adored Billy. Penny’s father: Hartzell Dewey Smith, was proud to call Billy “the son he never had.”

Billy Sword will be remembered and missed fondly for being courageous, caring, positive, and a “gentle giant”. Billy was always smiling, he had a wonderful sense of humor, the biggest heart, and was an absolute bad ass. There was not a mean bone in his body.

Everything about Billy was SPECIAL.

Billy is survived by his beloved wife Penny, his brothers: John Sword, Robert Sword and his wife Elizabeth Sword (who is a sister to Billy by heart), Jerry Sword, Rick Terry, and Larry Terry, as well as a sister: Carol Boardwine, and two sisters by heart: Naomi Blackwell and Violet Gall, two brother in laws: Paul and Junior and three precious grandchildren: Madison, Katie, and Brittany as well as many nieces and nephews.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, as well as a daughter; Natisha Lynn Pierson-Sword, and a grandson; Nicholas.