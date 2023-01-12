Cynthia Dale Carpenter

Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Dale Carpenter passed away on January 7, 2023. She was born on Halloween 1955 to Ralph and Barbara Richardson in Dearborn, MI, and grew up in Dayton, OH; Chicago, IL; and Marion, IA. Iowa was where she started her family, and found her soulmate, Don Carpenter.

Cindy lived her life by the sayings “be nice to people, they will be nice to you” and “don’t worry about things you can’t control”. She always had the most genuine hugs, a bright smile, and her eyes danced in delight to see those she loved. A warrior at heart, Cindy faced every obstacle and challenge with grit and determination through her journey with ALS.

In addition to a successful career, Cindy held several presidential roles, including Fayette Lions Club, The Fayette Opera House, where she guided the historical renovation, and two chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. In 2008, her and Don sold Carpenter Properties and moved to The Villages as snowbirds, but by early 2009 when Don was retiring, they were full-time Florida residents. Cindy loved her social groups and the friends she met in The Amigos Sports Club, Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, and Gourmet Picklers, among others. She was an amazing artist with her glass fusion, loved dancing, playing cards (which she rarely lost), golfing, reading, and finding recipes. In addition, her and Don loved entertaining in their home over the 4th of July with so many family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband Don Carpenter, daughters Chris (Mark) Crane and Stephanie (Scott) Roberts; stepsons Andy (Melanie) Carpenter, Jeremy Carpenter, and Brian (Lacy) Carpenter; sister Cheryl (Mark) Millsap, and brothers Steve (Eleanor) Richardson, and Mike (Gayle) Richardson; one granddaughter, five grandsons, three great grandsons, five nieces, one nephew, and three cousins. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents.

Cindy’s funeral will be for family at the Confidence Church in Confidence, Iowa on January 28th at 11am. Her Celebration of Life will be in The Villages, Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Team Gleason Foundation.