Man who failed to pay child support arrested unwelcome visit to woman’s home

A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake.

Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.

A check through dispatch revealed he was wanted in Marion County on a warrant charging him with failure to pay child support. During a pat down, the New York native was found to be in possession of 28.92 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine.

Gonzalez asked that EMS personnel respond to the scene and he was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of drug possession. Bond was set at $4,000.