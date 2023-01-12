77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...

Man who failed to pay child support arrested unwelcome visit to woman’s home

By Staff Report
Ernest Liam Gonzalez
Ernest Liam Gonzalez

A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake.

Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.

A check through dispatch revealed he was wanted in Marion County on a warrant charging him with failure to pay child support. During a pat down, the New York native was found to be in possession of 28.92 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine.

Gonzalez asked that EMS personnel respond to the scene and he was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of drug possession. Bond was set at $4,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too much trash in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is too much trash in The Villages.

Connecticut golfer’s comment about golf prices

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses some followup questions for the Connecticut snowbird who complained about the price of golf in The Villages.

We miss Gary Morse

A Village of Belvedere resident says she misses Gary Morse and the promises previously made about The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Have you noticed what’s missing from The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Glenbrook resident is wondering if anybody else has noticed what has been missing from The Villages Daily Sun.

Control your darn dogs at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Summerfield reader asks Villager to keep their dogs under control at the square.

Photos