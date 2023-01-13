59.5 F
The Villages
Friday, January 13, 2023
Joseph P. Fusella Jr.

By Staff Report
Joseph Fusella Jr.
Joseph Fusella Jr.

Joseph P. Fusella, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 with his beloved wife, Joan, and his family by his side.

Joe was born in Amsterdam, NY, on April 13, 1934, to Joseph and Carmela (Boscaino) Fusella. He graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1952 and Bryant College in Providence, RI, in 1954 with a degree in Accounting and Finance. Joe was self-employed for many years as an Accountant and Tax Specialist in New York and Florida. He was also the City Administrator for the City of Amsterdam, NY, from 1972 – 1989, when ill health forced him to retire.

Joe and his loving wife of 67 years retired to The Villages in 1996, where they enjoyed every minute of life, playing golf, dancing in the Town Squares, joining the Italian-American club, the Central NY club, as well as the Knights of Columbus in The Villages and B.P.O.E. Elks. Joe also continued his tax practice in Florida for 20 years before eventually selling the business.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; children, Julie (Timm) Woolley, Dr. Joseph (Loretta) Fusella, II, James (Deborah) Fusella, and Joan (Stephen) Lloyd; four grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas (Dr. Marissa) Fusella, Dr. Michael (Kristina) Fusella, Daniel Fusella and Elizabeth Fusella; four great-grandchildren: Luciano, Giorgio, Lorenzo and Aurelia Fusella; several nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held in New York on Thursday and Friday, January 12th and 13th. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Community Hospice at communityhospice.org. or Cornerstone Hospice at cornerstonehospice.org or the charity of your choice.

Photos