59.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...

Mario Joseph Ragusa

By Staff Report
Mario Joseph Ragusa
Mario Joseph Ragusa

It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old.

Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated to the United States with his family. Mario attended school in Revere, MA and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1966, serving on the USS Grand Canyon. Upon completion of his service he married the love of his life, Donna Marie (Earley), with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. They began their life together in Groveland, MA, ultimately raising their children in West Newbury.

Mario attended Northeastern University graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree. He began working at General Electric in Lynn, MA spending his entire career there. He eventually retired after 35 years. He and Donna then moved to East Kingston, NH and lived on an apple tree lined lot in a house built by their son, Christopher. Mario spent endless hours lovingly pruning his apple trees and caring for his gardens. He was very proud to call this his home.

In 2013, his love for golf and staying active, brought he and Donna to their home in The Villages. It is here that he felt most content and truly embraced the lifestyle. Mario and Donna were blessed with a wonderful group of neighbors and friends, who have been their “family away from home”.

Mario had a great sense of humor and loved to talk. He had a knack for fixing things and was the go-to handyman on Luckett Court. He also happily hosted the weekly Friday night “driveway parties” and insisted anyone new to the neighborhood join them. His neighbors referred to him as the “Energizer Bunny” and reveled in the fact that he was always there to lend a helping hand. He had a love for Golf and enjoyed every round he played (at least the ones when he played well) during his summers in Massachusetts and winters in Florida.

Mario enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 5 grandchildren. He loved giving them advice about anything and everything, as well as hearing about their successes. To say he was proud of his children and grandchildren would be an understatement. He was also determined to bring his family together this summer and was thrilled to attend a Ragusa Family Reunion. It was truly a great day and memory to be cherished.

Mario is survived by his loving wife, Donna M. (Earley) Ragusa and two children, Lori Lyn Kilbreth and her husband Patrick, of Nottingham, NH and Christopher Mario Ragusa and his wife Holly of Newburyport, MA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Colin, Lilly, Ainsley, Abby, and Bryan, as well as his favorite grand dogs Sherman and Bailey. In addition, Mario leaves behind his loving and loyal siblings, Carmelina Guarino and her husband, John, Marion Ragusa, and Michael Ragusa and his wife Marsha, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mario is also survived by a large community of close friends in New England and Florida.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sinkholes are being caused by cheap materials

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident has harsh criticism of the utilities department and blames “sinkholes” on cheap materials.

The increase in our monthly fees must stop

A Village of Amelia resident contends the increase in fees paid by residents must stop. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too much trash in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is too much trash in The Villages.

Connecticut golfer’s comment about golf prices

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses some followup questions for the Connecticut snowbird who complained about the price of golf in The Villages.

We miss Gary Morse

A Village of Belvedere resident says she misses Gary Morse and the promises previously made about The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos