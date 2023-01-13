It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old.

Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated to the United States with his family. Mario attended school in Revere, MA and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1966, serving on the USS Grand Canyon. Upon completion of his service he married the love of his life, Donna Marie (Earley), with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. They began their life together in Groveland, MA, ultimately raising their children in West Newbury.

Mario attended Northeastern University graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree. He began working at General Electric in Lynn, MA spending his entire career there. He eventually retired after 35 years. He and Donna then moved to East Kingston, NH and lived on an apple tree lined lot in a house built by their son, Christopher. Mario spent endless hours lovingly pruning his apple trees and caring for his gardens. He was very proud to call this his home.

In 2013, his love for golf and staying active, brought he and Donna to their home in The Villages. It is here that he felt most content and truly embraced the lifestyle. Mario and Donna were blessed with a wonderful group of neighbors and friends, who have been their “family away from home”.

Mario had a great sense of humor and loved to talk. He had a knack for fixing things and was the go-to handyman on Luckett Court. He also happily hosted the weekly Friday night “driveway parties” and insisted anyone new to the neighborhood join them. His neighbors referred to him as the “Energizer Bunny” and reveled in the fact that he was always there to lend a helping hand. He had a love for Golf and enjoyed every round he played (at least the ones when he played well) during his summers in Massachusetts and winters in Florida.

Mario enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 5 grandchildren. He loved giving them advice about anything and everything, as well as hearing about their successes. To say he was proud of his children and grandchildren would be an understatement. He was also determined to bring his family together this summer and was thrilled to attend a Ragusa Family Reunion. It was truly a great day and memory to be cherished.

Mario is survived by his loving wife, Donna M. (Earley) Ragusa and two children, Lori Lyn Kilbreth and her husband Patrick, of Nottingham, NH and Christopher Mario Ragusa and his wife Holly of Newburyport, MA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Colin, Lilly, Ainsley, Abby, and Bryan, as well as his favorite grand dogs Sherman and Bailey. In addition, Mario leaves behind his loving and loyal siblings, Carmelina Guarino and her husband, John, Marion Ragusa, and Michael Ragusa and his wife Marsha, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mario is also survived by a large community of close friends in New England and Florida.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.