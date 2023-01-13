61.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...

Virginia A. Reardon

By Staff Report
Virginia A. Reardon
Virginia A. Reardon

Virginia A. “Ginny” Reardon, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away January 6, 2023. She was the widow and beloved wife of Robert F. Reardon, Jr.

Virginia was born in Everett, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Walsh. She graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing with her Nursing BSN and worked at many levels of nursing but spent the majority of her career as a home health nurse and Director of Nurses. Towards the end of her career, Virginia spent several years as a weekend coordinator and nurse for Hospice of Lake and Sumpter County and regarded it as one of the most rewarding parts of her career. She found a passion for game of golf at the age of 50 and created many memories with family and friends till she gave up the game in her mid-seventies. She also shared her late husbands love of horses and always loved seeing them in the pasture from their Lady Lake farm.

Virginia is survived by her three children: daughter Maura Reardon Shearer and her husband Steven of Lady Lake, FL, son Robert F. Reardon, III and his wife Michelle of Port. Saint Lucie, FL, and son Paul J. Reardon and his wife Paige of Swedesboro, NJ. She was the grandmother to nine grandchildren, Nicolas, Zachariah, Robert IV, Declan, Rylee, Cullen, Cade, Cole, and Joseph. She also had 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and granddaughter, Sarah.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornerstone Hospice House at cornerstonehospice.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sinkholes are being caused by cheap materials

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident has harsh criticism of the utilities department and blames “sinkholes” on cheap materials.

The increase in our monthly fees must stop

A Village of Amelia resident contends the increase in fees paid by residents must stop. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too much trash in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is too much trash in The Villages.

Connecticut golfer’s comment about golf prices

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses some followup questions for the Connecticut snowbird who complained about the price of golf in The Villages.

We miss Gary Morse

A Village of Belvedere resident says she misses Gary Morse and the promises previously made about The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos