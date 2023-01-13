Virginia A. Reardon

Virginia A. “Ginny” Reardon, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away January 6, 2023. She was the widow and beloved wife of Robert F. Reardon, Jr.

Virginia was born in Everett, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Walsh. She graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing with her Nursing BSN and worked at many levels of nursing but spent the majority of her career as a home health nurse and Director of Nurses. Towards the end of her career, Virginia spent several years as a weekend coordinator and nurse for Hospice of Lake and Sumpter County and regarded it as one of the most rewarding parts of her career. She found a passion for game of golf at the age of 50 and created many memories with family and friends till she gave up the game in her mid-seventies. She also shared her late husbands love of horses and always loved seeing them in the pasture from their Lady Lake farm.

Virginia is survived by her three children: daughter Maura Reardon Shearer and her husband Steven of Lady Lake, FL, son Robert F. Reardon, III and his wife Michelle of Port. Saint Lucie, FL, and son Paul J. Reardon and his wife Paige of Swedesboro, NJ. She was the grandmother to nine grandchildren, Nicolas, Zachariah, Robert IV, Declan, Rylee, Cullen, Cade, Cole, and Joseph. She also had 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and granddaughter, Sarah.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornerstone Hospice House at cornerstonehospice.org.