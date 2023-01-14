Mary Jim Ozburn, 91, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 1, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, GA with loving family by her side. True to her spirit, she remained sharp as a tack and quick-witted even in her final hours.

Born on September 19, 1931 in Oxford, GA to Lorena Ray Worsham and James Covington Calvert, Mary was a magnetic force of laughter, spunk, and light from the start. On October 22, 1949, at Allen Memorial Church in Oxford, Mary married Charles Edwin Ozburn of Monticello, GA. The couple moved to Atlanta where they raised three children and together owned and operated CE Ozburn Battery Company and Ozburn Auto Parts for more than 32 years. The couples’ entrepreneurial spirit carried forward to all three of their children and many of their seven grandchildren. Mary Jim and Edwin retired to their farm in Monticello where they hosted many memorable family events and shared their lives until Edwin’s death in 1997.

Mary felt blessed to experience another great love in the later years of her life with her partner, Mackey “Mack” Jones. The couple resided in The Villages, FL from 2008 until Mack’s death in July 2022. “Mack and Mary” enjoyed a vibrant, supportive community of friends in The Villages, and were members of a variety of community clubs. They will be remembered for gathering friends for regular card games and holiday get-togethers, and for their popular happy hour gatherings in the driveway.

Mary moved to Athens GA to be near family in September 2022 and enjoyed making many new friends at her residence at St. Mary’s Highland Hills Village.

Mary is survived by children Charles Calvert Ozburn, (Susan); Mary Catherine Tillman (David), and Emory Daniel Ozburn (Gretchen); grandchildren Kristen (Hank) McCord, Charlie Ozburn, Ashley (Matt) Steele, Cali (Robert) Brutz, Jason (Rachel) Ozburn, Danielle (Raymond) Faircloth, and Niki Ozburn (engaged to Clay Buchweitz); great-grandchildren Hank and Ella Kate McCord, Basil Stergiou Ozburn, Ches, Wilder, and Grady Steele, Mary Calvert, Della, and Rosie Brutz, Whit and Francie Ozburn, Brenton, Jack, and Mac Faircloth as well as a host of extended family including beloved nieces and nephews and many close friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 4 in the Athens, GA area. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans or Paralyzed Veterans of America.