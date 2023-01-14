52.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot 

By Staff Report
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.

The Pennsylvania native, who was arrested in 2020 in a shoplifting incident at Belk in The Villages, was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A passenger in the car, 28-year-old Sarah Lynn Ogden, also of Eustis, was found to be in possession of one gram of methamphetamine. She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

