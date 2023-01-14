Thomas A. Dorgan, Jr., beloved husband, father, and friend, passed peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on January 7, 2023, from pulmonary fibrosis.

Tom was born in Providence, RI, grew up in Warwick, raised his family in Scituate, and moved to The Villages, FL in 2004. In addition to his wife Anna and her two children Kimberly and Everett Dawkins, and Bethany and John Azevedo, he is survived by his children Stephanie (David), Mary Beth, and TJ, and their mother Anne Marie. He is also survived by his siblings Anne Marie Omweg, Kevin and Sandy Dorgan, Regina and Omer Bharoocha, Virginia and James Brosnan, and Monica and Kevin Madigan. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas A. Dorgan and Ann D. Dorgan, and his sister Maureen Dorgan. Tom and Anna have nine beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom kept close ties with people his entire life, organizing reunions and social media connections for St. Paul’s Elementary School and Bishop Hendricken High School, where he was part of the first graduating class. Tom proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked his entire career for Moore Business Forms (RR Donnelly) as a salesman throughout New England.

Athletics played a large part in Tom’s life, from scoring the first touchdown for the newly formed Hendricken football program to golf and shuffleboard in the Villages, to numerous softball teams until his “retirement” from The Villages over 70 league. Tom’s love of travel took him all over the world. He took full advantage of the Villages social connections including organizing the Wednesday Night Hi-Lo-Jack Card League and serving as the president of the Rhode Island Club for six years.

Tom’s infectious smile and energy will be missed by family and his many friends. There will be a celebration of life at O’Dell Recreation Center Friday January 27th from 2:30 to 5:30. All are invited to come and share a ” Tom Dorgan Story.” We will hold another Celebration of his life in Rhode Island in the late spring. Details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in Tom’s name to either https://cornerstonehospice.org/ or https://www.curesma.org/