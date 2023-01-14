Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend

Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.

Deputies have arrested 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons of Wildwood on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Timmons had been “assisted” by 20-year-old Lauren Paige Locher and 20-year-old Gracie Madison Lemke, both of Wildwood. They were also being held at the jail.

Timmons had been arrested in 2020 with a gun and drugs.

Any one with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).