Sunday, January 15, 2023
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly

By Staff Report
Louise Ann Kelly
Louise Ann Kelly

Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly was born on February 19, 1947, the youngest child of Herman Carl Behrendt and Augustine Margaret Moreau; died in Lady Lake, FL on January 11, 2023.

She attended public schools in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and then graduated with a BA degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Following her graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she was an elementary school teacher at Edison Elementary School in the Fraser Public School District for 32 years. She was married to Larry Michael Kelly, who predeceased her in 1995. In 2011, she moved to The Villages, Florida, where she resided until her death.

She is survived by her son, Michael Brian Kelly, and her brother Richard L. Behrendt and sister-in-law Janice, three nieces and a nephew, plus 13 great nieces/nephews and five great great nieces and nephews. She loved to read, play video games, and watch movies.

