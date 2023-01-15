Ray M. Rockwell II,” ROCKY” 73, of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania was called home on January 9, 2023.

He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Betty (Geer) Rockwell; nephews BJ, Jimmy, and Ethan, and most recently his best friend and brother, Joe. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Carol (Corse) Rockwell, beloved children: David & Amber Rockwell, Tara & Dale Rhone, Brenda & Brad Jones and his “bestest doggie boy” Chichi. He is also survived by his 8 siblings, Terry & Wanda Rockwell, Dale & Kelly Rockwell, Diane & Danny Botts, Stanley & Alice Rockwell, Poppy (Albert) Rockwell, Pat & Ron Barton, Kim Rockwell, Aaron & Alyssa Rockwell, and sister-in-law Pam Rockwell. Treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will miss him dearly.

“Poppa” will also be missed by his precious granddaughters. Marah, Morgan, Olivia & (Dylan), Paige, Kaitlyn and Kyleigh. At any mention of his grandchildren his heart swelled with pride. He shared many memories with them in their hand-built yurt at “Camp Grandkids”

Ray grew up in Stevens Point, Pennsylvania sharing many wonderful adventures with all his siblings building an unbreakable bond. He graduated from Susquehanna Community High School and followed his brother Joe, enlisting in the United States Army where he met his lifelong friend Jack Simrell. Ray was proud to serve his God and country as a cryptologist in the Signal Corps in Stuttgart, Germany.

Ray and Carol raised their family in Stevens Point in the home that they built with his siblings. He spoke often of his career at Magnetic Labs and CAE Link. He enjoyed years of building and driving dirt stock cars, collecting and restoring classic cars, motorcycle riding, wine making, hunting, boating and teaching all the kids to waterski. As a lifetime American Legion and Amvets member, Ray loved the comradery of his fellow veterans at American Legions he visited throughout the country. He was a charter member of the Susquehanna County Veterans Memorial Bridge Committee.

Ray was North East Square Dance Calling champion and showcased his skills singing country music and teaching many people to square dance along with Carol in their band “Just Us”. Ray spent the last 28 years living at the house they built in North Jackson, PA and “wintering” in Lady Lake, Florida, welcoming family and friends and taking them boating on the many lakes and rivers.

Family and friends can find comfort knowing Ray is now pain free in the hands of God. He will be mesmerizing audiences with his prolific story telling. As Ray always says, “It’s another beautiful day in central Florida.” “Might’s well have a beer.” At a future date there will be a Celebration of Life at the Fruitland Park American Legion and another in Susquehanna with internment in Stevens Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray’s memory to Wreaths Across America by mailing your donation payable to:

AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY unit 219, attn: Wreaths Across America, PO box 904, Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Or to the BJ ROCKWELL Memorial Scholarship Fund by mailing your donation payable to

Amanda Williams, attn: BJ ROCKWELL Memorial Scholarship Fund

2744 Bethel Hill Road, Susquehanna, PA 18847